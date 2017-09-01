Tennis Superstar Serena Williams Goes Into Labor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — It won’t be long now for Serena Williams.
Our sister station in West Palm Beach as confirmed that the tennis superstar has gone into labor at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Williams was reportedly induced Thursday after checking into the hospital on Wednesday.
She accidentally revealed her pregnancy in April in a post on Snapchat.
Williams is engaged to 33-year-old Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit. This will be their first child.