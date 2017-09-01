Teen Charged In Death Of MMA Fighter Aaron Rajman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — A teenage girl is one of three people indicted in the death of MMA fighter Aaron Rajman earlier this year.
According to CBS12, Palm Beach County deputies arrested 16-year-old Summer Church along with Roberto Ortiz, 18; and Jace Swinton,18.
The three are accused of killed 25-year-old Rajman during a home invasion in Boca Raton in July.
Sixteen-year-old Church will be tried for first degree premeditated murder, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
“Mr. Rajman was targeted by these defendants,” State Attorney Dave Aronberg said.
Deputies say a group of men walked into the home near SW 11th Street and 65th Terrace when a fight broke out into gunfire and Rajman was hit. He died a day later.
Rajman was a well-liked MMA fighter with a big following.
