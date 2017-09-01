WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Teen Charged In Death Of MMA Fighter Aaron Rajman

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — A teenage girl is one of three people indicted in the death of MMA fighter Aaron Rajman earlier this year.

MMA fighter Aaron Rajman (Source: Facebook/ Aaron Rajman)

According to CBS12, Palm Beach County deputies arrested 16-year-old Summer Church along with Roberto Ortiz, 18; and Jace Swinton,18.

The three are accused of killed 25-year-old Rajman during a home invasion in Boca Raton in July.

Sixteen-year-old Church will be tried for first degree premeditated murder, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

“Mr. Rajman was targeted by these defendants,” State Attorney Dave Aronberg said.

Deputies say a group of men walked into the home near SW 11th  Street and 65th Terrace when a fight broke out into gunfire and Rajman was hit. He died a day later.

Rajman was a well-liked MMA fighter with a big following.

