Miami-Dade Police Asking For Help Locating 8-Year-Old Boy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old boy taken from a park on Friday.

jaylen and lacole enich Miami Dade Police Asking For Help Locating 8 Year Old Boy

Police said Jaylen Enich, 8, was taken without permission by Lacole Enich. (Source: Miami-Dade Police Department)

According to police, 32-year-old Lacole Enich took Jaylen Enich without permission from Partners Park located at 5536 NW 21st Avenue.

Jaylen was last seen wearing a yellow and orange football jersey and black football pants. He’s 5 feet tall, weighs around 85 pounds, he has short black hair and brown eyes.

Lacole Enich is around 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police said both Jaylen and Lacole Enich may be in need of help. Authorities did not say the connection the two share.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective G. Roa at (305) 418-7200 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

