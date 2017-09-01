WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Beach, BBQ & Buying: The Time & Money Spent Labor Day Weekend

By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — About a quarter of Americans plan to get out-of-town this Labor Day weekend.

It’s going to be all about beaches, BBQs, buying things and ballgames, according to WalletHub.

Make sure to get your burgers and hot dogs because nearly 128.5 million people will be enjoying cookouts to celebrate the holiday.

Thousands are also expected to celebrate it at college football stadiums, enjoying their favorite pastime sport.

Along with the celebrating will be some spending. The average Labor Day weekend shopper is expected to dish out about $58.

But it wasn’t always about this.

Labor Day’s roots can be traced back to streets of New York City in the 1880s. That’s when union leaders joined forces to fight against unfair labor practices at the time. The protests grew and other areas of the U.S. joined in. This led some 30 states to celebrate the day even before it became a federal holiday in 1894.

Since then, deaths in the labor industry have dropped by 97%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Fun fact, most countries celebrate their Labor Day in May.

