Bill Would Crack Down On Leaving Kids In Cars

Child In Car, Hot Car Death

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Boca Raton lawmaker wants a stricter law for adults who leave children unattended in cars.

Adults currently can’t leave children in vehicles for more than 15 minutes or for any period of time if the motor is running, the health of a child is in danger or a child appears to be in distress.

Under a bill filed by state Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, it would it would be illegal to leave children age 6 or younger unattended in cars for any length of time

Violations would be punishable by a second-degree misdemeanor charge, which carries a penalty of up to $500 and 60 days jail. Violating current law is considered a noncriminal traffic infraction that carries a fine between $50 and $500.

Felony charges are already in place if a child is harmed.

Slosberg’s bill was filed for consideration during the 2018 legislative session.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

