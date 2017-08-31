Two Explosions At Chemical Plant North Of Houston

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami) – Two explosions ripped through a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas – just north of Houston.

John Villareal used to work at the Arkema plant.

“We could hear some pops and then see some flames and smoke from a distance.” he said.

After the explosions, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said one deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes and nine others drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution.

A miles and a half evacuation zone was set up around the plant on Wednesday because officials feared this would happen. Flooding knocked out the plant’s back up generators and refrigeration units that cool the organic peroxides. Once warm, they get volatile and ignite.

The chemical plant danger is just one of many.

Less than 12 hours before, elderly residents of a Beaumont area nursing home were evacuated to safety overnight after it flooded.

Volunteers are still searching for people who are stranded in their homes.

“We got about 10 out. It’s real bad. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Alex Bando, who helpe with the evacuations.

To the north in Tyler County, flood gates were opened on Wednesday with led to an ominous evacuation warning from emergency management officials on Facebook. They said if residents don’t evacuate “The loss of life and property is certain.”

Across the area devastated by Harvey, officials fear the death toll could climb as flood waters recede-revealing the true scope of this catastrophic storm.

Vice President Mike Pence travels to Texas today to show his support. President Trump is scheduled to make a second visit at some point this week.