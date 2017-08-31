‘Suspect Apprehended,’ Police Nab Python Near Lincoln Road Mall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — It was Miami Beach police to the rescue after a large snake was spotted near the popular Lincoln Road pedestrian mall.
When customers leaving Exprezo noticed what turned out to a six foot Burmese python beneath a palm tree, they called for help.
Officer Traci Sierra, whom police Chief Daniel Oates described as an animal advocate, captured the snake. Chief Oates posted a picture of it on Twitter.
Suspect apprehended! Officers responded to a call of a 6ft snake just off Lincoln Road and safely captured it. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/N5M2mq47T6
— Daniel J. Oates (@MBPDChiefOates) August 30, 2017
Store owner Indika Wanigarathne said she was thinking, “How big can it be?” when customers told her about a snake out front. Then she saw the python and “freaked out.”
Wanigarathne called Sierra a hero adding, “Trust me,” she said, “I wouldn’t grab that thing.”
Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says the snake will be turned over to a wildlife refuge.