'Suspect Apprehended,' Police Nab Python Near Lincoln Road Mall

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — It was Miami Beach police to the rescue after a large snake was spotted near the popular Lincoln Road pedestrian mall.

When customers leaving Exprezo noticed what turned out to a six foot Burmese python beneath a palm tree, they called for help.

Officer Traci Sierra, whom police Chief Daniel Oates described as an animal advocate, captured the snake. Chief Oates posted a picture of it on Twitter.

Store owner Indika Wanigarathne said she was thinking, “How big can it be?” when customers told her about a snake out front. Then she saw the python and “freaked out.”

Wanigarathne called Sierra a hero adding, “Trust me,” she said, “I wouldn’t grab that thing.”

Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says the snake will be turned over to a wildlife refuge.

