Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Relieved Of Duties During Investigation Of Fatal Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police sergeant involved in a deadly shooting in northwest Miami-Dade has been relieved of his duties while an investigation is underway.

Miami-Dade Police say the sergeant, identified as Eduardo Pares, who’s been with the department for 16 years, has been reassigned, but that the action is “not a determination of wrongdoing.”

However, friends and loved ones of Anthony Ford are convinced he was shot without cause. They held a march and a protest in Liberty City Thursday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Police, detectives from the Crime Suppression Team made a traffic stop at NW 15th Avenue and 68th Terrace Wednesday at around 9 p.m.

Antony Ford, 27, and his cousin, 27-year-old Rodderick Ford, were inside the red Nissan.

When detectives ran their records and learned they had open arrest warrants, they placed Rodderick Ford in handcuffs but Anthony Ford fled.

“They immediately established a perimeter and as detectives were searching the area within the perimeter, makes contact with the subject, a confrontation occurs and shots were fired,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Det. Alvaro Zabaleta on Wednesday night.

But Lee William Ford Jr. maintains his nephew was unarmed.

“When they went to try to put handcuffs on him, he ran and they ran behind him and they shot him down. He had no weapon,” said Lee William Ford Jr.

Although family members say Anthony Ford was not armed, the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement would not confirm whether he was armed, saying it’s an open investigation.

“He have kids. And the way he got shot down it didn’t make any sense,” said protestor Tammy Brown.

The Police Benevolent Association says it stands by Pares, that he was in fear for his life and that he did nothing wrong.