Apple Expected To Unveil Next iPhones At Post-Labor Day Showcase

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSMiami/AP) — Apple fans are hungry for the next iPhone, and they won’t have to wait long for their appetite to be satiated.

The company sent out invitations Thursday to set Sept. 12 as the date for an annual post-Labor Day showcase.

As usual, the famously secretive Apple didn’t say what’s on tap, but this is typically when Apple unveils new iPhones.

Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device’s 10th anniversary.

Even if such a device is unveiled, Apple will also likely announce upgrades to last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

It’s Apple’s first event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

