From Blood To Boats, Floridians Give Their Best To Harvey Victims

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Floridians continue to help Harvey victims from donating items to giving their own blood.

Thursday morning a Doral business was holding a blood drive for the victims of the hurricane that struck Texas. The blood drive, held at Continental Trailers, is set to last until 2 p.m. Those wanting to donate can go to 9200 NW 58th Street.

A local woman is also donating an inflatable boat to the Coral Springs Chargers who are holding a drive to collect items for Harvey victims.

Another local continues to collect items and plans to head to Texas Thursday evening with a motor home, a 25′ trailer and 53′ trailer filled with items donated by the community. He plans to arrive in Texas by Saturday.

The Coral Springs Chargers continue to collect donations as well until Thursday at 10 p.m. at Mullins Hall in Mullins Park. They’re collecting bottled water, canned goods, toiletries, clothes and anything people can donate that will help Hurricane Harvey victims get back on their feet. Organizers said they could use more bottled water, diapers, baby formula and bottles. Volunteers are scheduled to head to Texas on Friday evening.

Other local agencies are also asking for donations that span from the monetary to supplies.

CBS4’s Neighbors4Neighbors, is collecting monetary donations only.

Other agencies include the United Way of Miami-Dade, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami.

The American Red Cross set up a page for Hurricane Harvey relief donations. To make donations to the Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief, text “Harvey” to 90999 for a $10 donation or call 1-800-Red Cross.

Houston’s Mayor also put together a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation. If you would rather send a gift to help aid Houstonians, a list of acceptable items and instructions can be found here.

Houston Texans defensive end J. J. Watt started a YouCaring page that takes donations large and small to put toward assistance for Houston.

The Salvation Army also has an Emergency Disaster Services arm that is taking donations to help Harvey victims.

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies is a group that helps disabled people. They are asking for donations as they work to help older adults and those with disabilities in the flood zone.

Catholic Charities USA has set up a page to aid in long-term recovery after the Hurricane Harvey disaster.

Austin Pets Alive!, a no-kill animal shelter, set up a website for donations -raising money to help shelters in the area.

Direct Relief is an organization working with local health and emergency providers, and you can donate to them here. They have already made $100 million worth of medical supplies available after the disaster.

The Houston Food Bank is providing disaster relief. You can donate here.

The Texas Diaper Bank works to meet the basic needs of babies, disabled children, and older adults. They said they are in need of cash and diaper donations to help families displaced due to flooding and hurricane damage–you can donate here.