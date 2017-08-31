Giancarlo Stanton Stars In Sexy Scene With Lexy Panterra

MIAMI (CBSMiami/TMZ) – Here’s another home run for Giancarlo Stanton.
The Miami Marlins slugger just popped up in the latest music video from ‘Video Vixen’ Lexy Panterra.
Major League Baseball’s home run king gets up close and personal with a scantily clad Panterra for her song, ‘So Good.’
Here’s more on Lexy and Giancarlo’s collaboration from TMZ:
Lexy’s twerk vids have gotten millions of views on YouTube (you’ve seen them) but she’s also a budding pop star, and enlisted the slugger for some sexy visuals for her track, “So Good.”
Stanton doesn’t do much in the video — he kinda just lies there (typical), but let’s face it, when you’re as yoked (and rich) as the Miami Marlins superstar, that’s pretty much all you have to do.
For Giancarlo Stanton, life is good.