As Rain Subsides In Houston, Danger Far From Over

HOUSTON (CBSMiami) – Harvey’s record breaking rainfall that flooded Houston is winding down, but the trouble is far from over.

Harvey made landfall again early Wednesday morning just west of Cameron, Louisiana. Exactly 12 years since Hurricane Katrina, Harvey many now dump up to eight inches of rain on New Orleans. City engineers there are working on repairing several water pumps that failed after a storm earlier this month dropped about that amount.

Overnight, Harvey slammed the Beaumont area in southeastern Texas with lighting, wind, and what the National Weather Service called “catastropic and life threatening flooding.”

A flash flood emergency is in effect for Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas. Some residents are trapped and in desperate need of help. In the city of Port Arthur rescue teams were forced to fight a fire in flood waters. The house fire spread to other homes and the neighborhood was evacuated.

County officials had to shut down rescue operations at nightfall and the local sheriff says resources can’t get through because of the high water.

In Houston, where the rain is finally starting to subside, the danger is far from over. More than 13-thousand rescues have happened since Harvey hit.

Where to house all the displaced residents has become the latest issue. The George R. Brown Convention Center, the first shelter to open, has been running at double capacity.

To help with overflow, the NRG Center convention hall, next to where the Texans pro football team plays, opened its doors Tuesday evening. It becomes the largest rescue center able to hold ten-thousand.

After reports of looting, the Houston’s mayor implemented a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.

The confirmed death toll from Harvey now stands at ten, including a Houston police officer who drowned inside his vehicle, trapped by flood waters.