Police Ready For Protests, Hollywood Votes On Confederate Name Changes

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two months ago anger boiled over outside Hollywood City Hall as commissioners grappled with whether to change the names of three city streets named after Confederate generals.

The three streets considered for name changes are Lee Street, which is named after Gen. Robert E. Lee; Hood Street, named after Gen. John Bell Hood, and Forrest Street, named after Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.

John Bell Hood, Robert E. Lee and Nathan Bedford Forrest all fought for the Confederacy and to preserve slavery. Forrest was also the first Grand Wizard of the KKK. The street named after him runs through a predominantly black neighborhood.

The plan calls for Forrest Street to become Savannah Street, Hood Street to become Macon and Lee will be renamed Louisville.

A final vote to officially rename the streets will be brought up after 4 p.m. at today’s commission meeting.

While Hollywood police would not talk about their plans for possible protests and rallies outside city hall, they would say that they are prepared. They also made it abundantly clear that they would not tolerate any criminal activity.

Some see the signs as a reminder of slavery and discrimination, brought into greater focus after the events of Charlottesville Virginia earlier this month

“The hate of Virginia has to be stamped out. We need to stand up for the good guys. The communities need to be recognized. This historical indignity is outrageous,” said Carlos Valnera with the Black Lives Matter coalition.

Supporters of keeping the street names say that in changing the the city risks erasing history. Brian Turner is a Hollywood resident and a member of Save Our Streets and Sons of Confederate Veterans.

“We are not respecting American history. If it hurts your feelings, people want to change it,” he said.

Turner said his group stands against white supremacy and white nationalism. He feels the effort to change the names as a bow to political correctness.

“We have to present history the way it actually was,” he said.

“It’s literally just leaving an open sore for people,” countered State Representative Evan Jenne who represents parts of Hollywood.

He believes the signs should be changed and that throughout the state of Florida there should be discussions about what happens to monuments and memorials glorifying a Confederate past.

“I don’t think they really have a place in modern society. I understand the other side that they want to hold on to their heritage but at the end of the day part of that heritage includes being traitorous to the United States of America,” said Jenne.

Wednesday morning, U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz sent a letter to Governor Rick Scott and state leaders in Tallahassee asking them to hold a one day special session to work to remove the statue of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith in the US Capitol.

The outcry nationwide to remove Confederate symbols began in June 2015, in Charleston, South Carolina after Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old white supremacist shot and killed nine people at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston. The following month, the state removed the Confederate flag from its capitol.

Since then battles over symbols of the Confederacy have sprung up across the country.