One More Thing To Add To Your Target Shopping List – $5 Wine

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Here’s something else you’ll be able to pick up on your next Target run: $5 wine.
The retailer is rolling out a line of inexpensive wine called “California Roots.” It features three white wines and two reds.
Target says it thinks customers will be pleasantly surprised by the flavor, quality and reasonable price tag.
The new wines will hit shelves at more than 1,100 Target stores nationwide on Sunday.
Target says wine, beer and other alcoholic beverages are among the chain’s fastest-growing categories.