One More Thing To Add To Your Target Shopping List – $5 Wine

Filed Under: Target, Wine

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Here’s something else you’ll be able to pick up on your next Target run: $5 wine.

The retailer is rolling out a line of inexpensive wine called “California Roots.” It features three white wines and two reds.

Target says it thinks customers will be pleasantly surprised by the flavor, quality and reasonable price tag.

california roots One More Thing To Add To Your Target Shopping List $5 Wine

Target’s “California Roots” wine (Source: Target)

The new wines will hit shelves at more than 1,100 Target stores nationwide on Sunday.

Target says wine, beer and other alcoholic beverages are among the chain’s fastest-growing categories.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch