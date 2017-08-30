Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Liberty City

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Miami (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Liberty City Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at NW 15th Avenue & 66th Street.
Authorities have not released more details.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has joined in on this investigation, as is protocol with all officer-involved shootings.
In an unrelated shooting earlier in the evening, two men were struck in the 1200 block of NW 51st Terrace. One man was hit in the face and the other in the thigh.
Both were alert and taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.
Police said the motive remains unclear.
If you have details on either of these shootings, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
