WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Liberty City

Filed Under: FDLE, Liberty City, Miami-Dade Police, Officer Involved Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Miami (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Liberty City Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at  NW 15th Avenue & 66th Street.

Authorities have not released more details.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has joined in on this investigation, as is protocol with all officer-involved shootings.

In an unrelated shooting earlier in the evening, two men were struck in the 1200 block of NW 51st Terrace. One man was hit in the face and the other in the thigh.

Both were alert and taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police said the motive remains unclear.

If you have details on either of these shootings, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch