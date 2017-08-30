Joe Haden Watch: Will He End Up With The Miami Dolphins?

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After failing to find a trading partner, the Cleveland Browns have released former two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden.

Many of the other 31 NFL teams will pursue such a talented player. Will the Miami Dolphins be among the suitors? Let the games begin.

Two high profile Dolphins have already pledged their support to Haden on social media.

Ndamukong Suh posted a photo of Haden on his Instagram account with the caption, “Yeah… South Beach.” Mike Pouncey reposted.

Yeah… South Beach 🐬🌴🌞 #Repost @mikepouncey ・・・ South Beach? @joehaden23 A post shared by Ndamukong Suh (@ndamukong_suh) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Consider the position the Dolphins are in at cornerback. Tony Lippett is out for the season with a torn achilles. Byron Maxwell has been inconsistent in the preseason, leading to competition with Alterraun Verner for his starting job. Adding Haden to play opposite Xavien Howard would give the Dolphins one of the most talented cornerback tandems in the league.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that several teams have shown interest in signing Haden, including the Dolphins.

Joe Haden is entertaining 1year and multi-year offers. Expected to pick a team w/in 24hrs. PIT, MIA, NO, PHI, KC, SF very much in mix… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 30, 2017

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as the favorite to sign Haden.

Haden last made the Pro Bowl in 2014. Haden was the 7th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, out of the University of Florida. He’s still in his physical prime at age 28.