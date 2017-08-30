In The Recruiting Huddle: Jordan Battle – St. Thomas Aquinas

PLAYER: Jordan Battle

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: If you watched the offseason unfold, what this young man is doing right now at the varsity level is certainly no surprise at all. One of the up-and-coming standout football players who brings everything to the secondary. Quickness, athletic ability and enough of a physical presence where receivers have to check around and make sure where he’s at. Plays this sport with plenty of passion – being part of a football family that has helped to provide the opportunity for Battle to start turning heads. Here is a real difference maker who will continue to mature and give the Raiders yet another big time football player. If you haven’t watched him perform, you will indeed like what you see.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6287318/jordan-battle