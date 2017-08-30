WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Baby Giraffe Newest Addition To Zoo Miami

Filed Under: Giraffe, Good News, Zoo Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Zoo Miami has welcomed a new addition to the park.

Mia the giraffe cleans her newborn at Zoo Miami on Aug. 30, 2017. (Source: Zoo Miami)

A baby giraffe arrived into the world Wednesday morning. The female was born to 10-year-old Mia and 5-year-old Titan, who was also born at the zoo in 2012. She’s the 51st giraffe born in the zoo’s history.

Over the next several days, the newborn will undergo a neonatal exam, where she’ll be weighed and have her blood taken to help ensure her health.

Mia and her calf will remain isolated from the exhibit until staff feels they can be comfortably introduced to the rest of the herd.

Giraffe pregnancies typically last between 14 and 16 months, with the newborn dropping 4 to 6 feet to the ground upon delivery.

