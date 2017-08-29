Red Cross Crews In Florida Head To Texas, Help Harvey Victims

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Relief to flood-ravaged Texas is on the way courtesy of the Red Cross in South Florida.

Empty containers are headed to a staging area in Louisiana where Red Cross volunteers will fill them with meals to deliver to displaced flood victims.

Two Red Cross trucks headed out of Fort Lauderdale for the daylong journey and a third truck from Miami as well. Several more from West Palm Beach will join the caravan of relief.

“We get our food. We go out to the site that they tell us and we take it step by step. You might have dangerous conditions and we know that we’re going to go into an area with dangerous conditions,” said Jonathan Martin with the Red Cross.

Search and rescue and swift water response teams that left Miami Sunday are now in South Texas.

Dozens of Coast Guard personnel from Florida are in Texas too. More than 100 officers from Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, hauling dozens of boats, are now helping tens of thousands of stranded residents.

“It’s definitely one of the worst disasters we’ve seen,” said Cindy Imperato with the Red Cross. “It’s still raining. It’s still flooding so they haven’t had any breaks.”

No one understands a hurricane disaster better than South Florida, which is why local agencies geared up to help and are asking for donations.

The agencies include CBS4’s Neighbors4Neighbors, the United Way of Miami-Dade, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami.

The American Red Cross set up a page for Hurricane Harvey relief donations. To make donations to the Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief, text “Harvey” to 90999 for a $10 donation or call 1-800-Red Cross.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner put together a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation. If you would rather send a gift to help aid Houstonians, a list of acceptable items and instructions can be found here.

Houston Texans defensive end J. J. Watt has started a YouCaring page that takes donations large and small to put toward assistance for Houston. It has a goal of $500,000.

The Salvation Army also has an Emergency Disaster Services arm that is taking donations to help Harvey victims.

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies is a group that helps disabled people. They are asking for donations as they work to help older adults and those with disabilities in the flood zone.

Catholic Charities USA has set up a page to aid in long-term recovery after the Hurricane Harvey disaster.

Austin Pets Alive!, a no-kill animal shelter, has set up a website for donations in the wake of the hurricane and flooding. They’re raising money to help shelters in the area.

Direct Relief is an organization working with local health and emergency providers, and you can donate to them here. They have already made $100 million worth of medical supplies available after the disaster.

The Houston Food Bank has said they are providing disaster relief. You can donate here.

The Texas Diaper Bank works to meet the basic needs of babies, disabled children, and older adults. They said they are in need of cash and diaper donations to help families displaced due to flooding and hurricane damage–you can donate here.