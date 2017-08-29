Gas Prices Rising In The Wake Of Hurricane Harvey

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Massive flooding from Hurricane Harvey has affected the oil and gas industry in Texas and triggered a spike in fuel prices.

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gas is up four cents, to $2.37 a gallon, making it one of the largest one-week increases this summer.

Indiana, Ohio, Florida and Michigan saw the largest week-over-week price jumps.

AAA reports approximately one quarter of the oil refining capacity in the Gulf coast is offline.

Analysts predict prices at the pump are likely to rise as much as 25-cents a gallon nationwide in the weeks ahead.

