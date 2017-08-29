Diverted Texas-Bound Cruise Ship Docks At PortMiami To Refuel & Stock Up

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of passengers from a cruise ship bound for Texas are now in South Florida after being diverted because of Harvey.

There was a lot of cheering as the Liberty of the Seas pulled into the terminal. Some of the passengers were displaying their Texas pride.

About half of the people on the ship – which was originally headed for Galveston, Texas – are disembarking at PortMiami.

“First opportunity we heard we could get off we were all about it,” said Jacob Sedlar. “We didn’t want to be on that boat no more.”

Sedlar is anxious to get home. He lives in Katy, Texas, which is right in the middle of the disaster zone. He already knows he has a flooded mess waiting for him.

“There’s 8 inches of water in my garage and in my living room. I drive a mustang and my mustang is totally submerged under water. They’re taking boats into our apartment complex,” he said.

While many enjoyed the extra time onboard, they said it was tough at sea knowing others are facing such misery.

“There were some tears… there were a lot of tears, some sadness, some stress,” said Tyinsa Rodriguez. “But overall we were happy, we were safe, we had a place to lay our heads, so we were happy.”

PortMiami was the largest port around that could accommodate the Liberty of the Seas. The ship can now refuel and get more previsions. The CEO said they’re also taking on extra supplies.

“We’re also, literally as we speak, from our warehouses in South Florida loading up trucks with material we can send to Texas to help with the effort,” said Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley.

For passengers like Sedlar, the only thing on his mind is helping those at home.

“Oh man, I just want to get back to my family, ya know,” he said. “Hearing your house is underwater, your car’s underwater, what do you go home to?”