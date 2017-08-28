Pres. Trump Plans To Travel To Texas On Tuesday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami) – A massive rescue operation continues in Houston where thousands have been forced to evacuate the nation’s 4th largest city.

President Trump monitored the unfolding natural disaster from Camp David where he spent the weekend.

HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

President Trump returned to the White House on Sunday. The federal response to Harvey’s historic flooding is being coordinated by the White House.

“I have to say the Trump administration has provided everything that we need,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The federal response included disaster declarations before the storm made landfall on Friday which funnelled money to six Texas counties for temporary housing and home & business repair.

“Any additional counties that require that assistance, as individuals or the public, they’ll get that and the FEMA director has the authority to add it,” Homeland Security advisor Tom Bossert.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it’s learned from previous natural disasters and brought help in quickly.

“Nearly 5,000 people from the federal government on site in Texas and Louisiana,” said FEMA administrator Brock Long.

The federal response has just begun.

“FEMA’s going to be there for years.” said Long. ” This disaster recovery, this disaster is going to be a landmark event.”

President Trump met Sunday in a teleconference with administration officials and the federal recovery efforts. He plans to travel to Texas on Tuesday.