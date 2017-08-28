Parts Of South Florida Drenched, Under Flood Watch

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NAPLES (CBSMiami) — Relentless rain over the last few days has caused severe flooding in parts of South Florida.

The rain started Thursday night and now parts of the Sunshine State are under Flood Watch until Monday at 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas got up to 15 inches or more leaving some roads impassable.

Counties under Flood Watch include coastal Collier, Glades, Hendry, inland Collier, and mainland Monroe.

The worst areas seem to be in the northern part of Naples and into Fort Myers, according to NWS.

Search and rescue crews were busy getting people out of the Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers on Monday.

Flood waters were so high that many people could not get in or out. Many schools and government offices are closed.

More rainfall will continue to move into the Gulf coast and affect portions of Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties through the day. The good news is that Monday is likely the last day of any significant rain.

CBS4’s Ted Scouten reports the Red Cross from Miami and Fort Lauderdale will help those affected by the flooding.

Several shelters are open including Lee County’s Estero Recreation Center at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. Pets are welcome at this shelter.

