Lauren’s List: Easy Tips To Undo The Damage Of Shrinking Clothes

(CBSMiami) — I’m notorious in my house for shrinking clothes.

Or maybe everyone in my home rapidly grows from one laundry day to the next. Either way, when clothing shrinks and can’t be worn anymore, it feels like I just threw money down my washing machine!

Apparently, there are ways to un-do the damage, according to textile experts.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” explains how to unshrink clothes by fabric type.

1. Cotton: It shrinks easily, but it’s also pretty easy to stretch back out, too. Just soak the clothing in lukewarm water with two tablespoons of baby shampoo for 30 minutes. Wring it to get the water out, then stretch it out and lay it flat to dry. Should be good as new!

2. Cashmere: Much like cotton, get a bowl and some lukewarm water, but this time, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of vinegar and stretch it out while it’s submerged. Squeeze out as much water as you can, then fill it with towels to dry so it regains the shape.

3. Synthetics: Again, soak this in lukewarm water with a tablespoon of shampoo, but only keep it in there for 15 minutes. And then, DON’T wring it out to dry! Gently stretch it out, and then use heavy objects to keep it flat as it dries.

4. Denim: Finally, if those jeans are feeling extra snug, but your weight hasn’t changed, there’s a way to get your favorite pair back into fitting shape. It’s a bit odd though. Experts suggest putting the jeans on, and then sitting in a tub of lukewarm water. If that’s not uncomfortable enough, you should then wear the jeans for an hour, while walking, sitting and even squatting, to get them molded back to your body.

