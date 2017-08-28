WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Decapitated Body Found At Hialeah Garbage Dump

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Hialeah Police are trying to find out what happened to a person found decapitated in a dumpster.

Employees of the ‘Waste Connections’ dump found the body in a trash pile on Monday near 4250 NW 37th Court around 11 a.m.

Police have not been able to confirm the gender of the person.

Hialeah Police are trying to find out what happened to a person found decapitated in a pile of trash pile on August 28, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

It remains unclear where the trash pile that contained the person’s body was picked up. It could have been picked up in Miami-Dade or Broward county.  The dump company works for several municipalities within both counties.

While the body was found headless, the pile that had the body had been bulldozed before the body was discovered.

At last check, the body had not been turned over to authorities.

