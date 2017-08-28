Sketch Released Of Man Wanted For Battery & Attempted Kidnapping

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man wanted for the battery attempted kidnapping of a Deerfield Beach woman.

The violent crimes unit released a composite sketch of the man Monday.

The incident took place just after 3 p.m. on August 23. The woman, who spoke to the media Monday but kept her identity a secret, was walking in the 4000 block of Northwest 1st Place when she was approached by a man driving a dark grey Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.

The unidentified man yelled out for her to get in his car but she refused and began to walk away from his car, according to BSO.

The man started yelling obscenities, then got out of the car, grabbed her by the arms and tried to force her into the vehicle.

The two struggled, and it got violent as the kidnapper punched her several times in the face, stated BSO in a media release.

Eventually, she used her umbrella to strike the man forcefully in the groin. He threw her to the ground and she ran to safety.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s with a dark complexion and short dark hair. He is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He may have a tattoo on his neck, possibly a snake or dragon. He wore a grey shirt and tan cargo shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Larry Heath at 954-321-4719. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.