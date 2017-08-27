Woman, Infant Found Dead Inside Burning Florida Apartment

BRADENTON (CBSMiami/AP) — An apartment fire in central Florida led to a tragic find by rescue workers.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of an adult and an infant whose bodies were found inside a burning Bradenton apartment building.

Local media reports say the body of a woman and a baby were found Saturday inside the Manatee County apartment on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Authorities said the woman had injuries that were inconsistent with the fire, which appeared to be arson.

The fire had been noticed by a passing firefighter.

The names of the victims have not been released.

