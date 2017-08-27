Flood Watch In Effect For Parts Of South Florida Through Monday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A band of heavy rain that moved through the area caused minor flooding from Doral northeast through Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

A Flood Watch was extended through Monday evening as the heaviest showers dissipate and move off the coast. Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or even brief thunderstorm mainly early. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s.

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Flood Watch for:

* A portion of South Florida, including the

following areas, Collier, Glades, Hendry, and Mainland Monroe.

* Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to move into

the Gulf coast and affect portions of Collier, Glades, and

Hendry counties through the overnight hours and into midday

Monday.

* Any additional heavy rainfall tonight or Monday may lead to

roadways becoming impassible. If canals and drainage ways become

flooded, it could also allow for water to rise high enough to

enter some structures, especially in low lying areas.

The transition to a typical summer pattern starts Monday as low pressure lifts northeast along the Carolina coast, taking the heavier showers and storms with it. As this moves out, drier air moves in and South Florida will get more sunshine with sea breeze storms developing each day. High temperatures will be just above 90 degrees with lows near 80.

Tropics monitoring 3 areas.

Harvey remains stationary over Texas and will loop south and then back north over the same area. The storm will continue to pull in Gulf Moisture over south to southeast Texas leading to another 20 inches of rain falling over areas that have already seen close to that.

Potential tropical cyclone 10 has been classified by the National Hurricane Center. It is located off the coast of Georgia and will track northeast along the Carolina Coast. It is forecast to intensify to a tropical storm and as of now watches are in effect. This will be impacting the area Monday and Tuesday before pushing off the coast Wednesday.

A wave moving off the coast of Africa is forecast to develop over the next 5 days and will be monitored at that time. Currently is shows a low chance of development.