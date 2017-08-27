Facing South Florida: The Everglades- Where Politics, Money and Race Collide

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under: Algie Bloom, CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Florida Everglades, Jim DeFede

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede and his guests discuss his 60-minute documentary on the toxic blue green algae crisis that his southeast Florida in spring of 2016.

They talk about the politics, money and race involving that man-made environmental disaster and Everglades Restoration.

Guests: Jenny Stilleto: Reporter, Miami Herald

Michael Grunwald, Writer with, Politico, also the author of the book ‘The Swamp,’ which examines Everglades Restoration.

Part one of the show can be seen above.

Part two of the show can be seen below.

More from Jim DeFede
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch