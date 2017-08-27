Facing South Florida: The Everglades- Where Politics, Money and Race Collide

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede and his guests discuss his 60-minute documentary on the toxic blue green algae crisis that his southeast Florida in spring of 2016.
They talk about the politics, money and race involving that man-made environmental disaster and Everglades Restoration.
Guests: Jenny Stilleto: Reporter, Miami Herald
Michael Grunwald, Writer with, Politico, also the author of the book ‘The Swamp,’ which examines Everglades Restoration.
Part one of the show can be seen above.
Part two of the show can be seen below.