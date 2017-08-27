2 Florida Housing Markets Are In Top 10 For Future Buyers

Filed Under: Home Buying, Housing Markets, Real estate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — In a market that has seen steady fluctuations over the past decade-plus, it’s currently a good time to purchase real estate.

A new report says two Florida housing markets are in the top 10 for where future homebuyers are likely to make purchases.

The report released last week by real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions said that Tampa-St. Petersburg and the Jacksonville were two of the top 10 housing markets where future homebuyers are likely to move into during the third-quarter of this year.

The firm made its estimate using data in 122 metro areas from loan applications on residential real estate transactions.

Other markets in the top 10 were Colorado Springs, Colorado; Chicago; Washington; Reno, Nevada; Lexington, Kentucky; Kingsport-Bristol, Tennessee; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Charleston, South Carolina.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch