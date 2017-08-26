Flood Watch In Effect For South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue to move into South Florida later this afternoon and evening, as a tropical disturbance continues to rotate through the state of Florida. Showers and clouds will be in the forecast through the weekend, and will start to move out to the northeast, away from us, early next week. Many spots could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will resume by Monday and Tuesday.

Tropics Update: The disturbance over Florida could develop into something as it exits into the Western Atlantic next week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a category 1 storm. It will slowly meander around in a loop over coastal Texas before dissipating. Some areas could see 30 to 40 inches of rain before it’s all said and done.

Storm surge is expected to be a major issue with 12 foot surge possible in some spots. Flash Flood Warnings, Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been issued.