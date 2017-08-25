Weather Alert | South Florida Under A Flood Watch Until Saturday 8 AM | Details Of Flood Watch

SE Broward Under Flood Advisory Until 3:30 PMToday's Forecast

South Florida’s Swift Water Rescue Team Ready To Help Texas

By Ted Scouten
Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, Miami Fire Rescue, Ted Scouten, Texas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A task force with the city of Miami Fire-Rescue has been placed on standby to deploy a swift-water rescue team to the area of Texas in preparation for Hurricane Harvey.

gettyimages 839010070 South Floridas Swift Water Rescue Team Ready To Help Texas

Waves pound the shore from approaching Hurricane Harvey on August 25, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hurricane Harvey has intensified into a hurricane and is aiming for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain and 125 mph winds. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Crew members spent Friday packing and loading to get ready for the storm about 1,400 miles away, should people along the Gulf Coast need them.

“We’re 100 percent self-sufficient for up to 72 hours,” said Miami Fire-Rescue’s Asst. Chief Pete Gomez. “The mission is surf water, high water, flooding situation. So everything we’re taking, it’s designed specifically for swift water rescues, not necessarily collapsed environments, which we normally think of.”

Aside from flat-bottom boats and other watercraft designed for rescues, they also have land vehicles that can plow through deep water.

“We’ve got these high water response vehicles that respond to this type of environment, where we’re expecting flooding. We’re expecting a lot of rising waters,” said Capt. Gomez.

The team was called on during Hurricane Katrina as part of the life-saving crews from around the country that raced to the rescue of people trapped by flooding. Miami Fire-Rescue coordinates the effort through FEMA and includes rescue personnel from Miami and all over South Florida.

“We have members, numerous individuals from other agencies, we have Broward Sheriff Rescue, you have Hialeah Fire Dept, you have Pembroke Pines,” said Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

More from Ted Scouten
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch