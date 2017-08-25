South Florida’s Swift Water Rescue Team Ready To Help Texas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A task force with the city of Miami Fire-Rescue has been placed on standby to deploy a swift-water rescue team to the area of Texas in preparation for Hurricane Harvey.

Crew members spent Friday packing and loading to get ready for the storm about 1,400 miles away, should people along the Gulf Coast need them.

“We’re 100 percent self-sufficient for up to 72 hours,” said Miami Fire-Rescue’s Asst. Chief Pete Gomez. “The mission is surf water, high water, flooding situation. So everything we’re taking, it’s designed specifically for swift water rescues, not necessarily collapsed environments, which we normally think of.”

Aside from flat-bottom boats and other watercraft designed for rescues, they also have land vehicles that can plow through deep water.

“We’ve got these high water response vehicles that respond to this type of environment, where we’re expecting flooding. We’re expecting a lot of rising waters,” said Capt. Gomez.

The team was called on during Hurricane Katrina as part of the life-saving crews from around the country that raced to the rescue of people trapped by flooding. Miami Fire-Rescue coordinates the effort through FEMA and includes rescue personnel from Miami and all over South Florida.

“We have members, numerous individuals from other agencies, we have Broward Sheriff Rescue, you have Hialeah Fire Dept, you have Pembroke Pines,” said Capt. Ignatius Carroll.