ON THE RADAR 2017 – WEEK 1: The Curtain Rises On Another Season

As the new season gets started this week, every program throughout South Florida has worked hard to put themselves in a position to compete and get noticed.

When it comes to recruiting, parents are always asking what it will take for their child to get the exposure. Being around and watching the way college coaches blanket this region of the country – the advice that can be given is to work hard and understand that you never know who is watching.

The opportunity for a college scholarship is greater in South Florida than anywhere else in the nation. The competition that you play against every week is the best in the country. So, if you step up against an elite performer, you never know which college will see that and show more interest. It’s been like that for decades.

Starting a new year is always a chance to show how much an athlete has improved and matured. The years in high school, while they go fast, are perhaps the most important. Growth is vital and from one year to the next, important changes often happen.

What we do to help in the process is promote six athletes each week throughout the year. Here are the first group of football players to keep an eye on:

2018 – Zeke Alexander, DE/OLB, 6-3, 205, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. An offseason transfer who has already shown that he is indeed one go the prospects who will be making a huge difference in 2017. Quick, strong and very athletic, he has certainly made the Lions a program that will compete for another 3A state title this season. A difference maker that leaves no doubt. He is always around the ball.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6234397/zeke-alexander

2020 – Jovan Ferguson, WR, 5-9, 162, Miami Booker T. Washington. With all the star-quality receivers the Tornadoes have, watch this young man in 2017 and you will see someone who could end up being as valuable as anyone. He has tremendous hands, very good speed and will get open, so with the attention being paid to the other three quality difference makers, Ferguson could be the player who ends up with the spotlight shining in his direction.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7617088/jovan-ferguson

2019 – Michael Hurt, RB/CB, 5-8, 170, Fort Lauderdale NSU University School. If this young man didn’t have one of the nation’s elite 2019 prospects in the same backfield, he would be the news. A tremendous running back who is quick, strong and will carry the load if asked. Easily one of the under-the-radar football players who hasn’t gotten the spotlight he deserves. Keep an eye on his progress this year – because he will play a big part in the Sharks’ offense.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4205386/michael-hurt

2018 – Dorian Mathis, DT, 5-10, 245, Hialeah American. Yet another football player who may not have the size that the major schools are looking for, but follow the flow of every play, and there’s a great chance that he will be there doing what he does. This is a strong and agile line prospect who has the opportunity to make the Patriots much stronger this season. Has already proven that he is ready for some of the top offensive linemen. Another football player who needs to be watched more.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8168264/dorian-mathis

2018 – Brian Mondesir, OLB, 6-0, 210, Miami Edison. While the Red Raiders lost a number of quality football talent from last year’s squad, here is one who returned. A football talent that can be extremely valuable – with experience under his belt and the talent to start getting more recognition. Will take on a lot of responsibility, but he us ready – as he showed in the offseason. One of the talented football players that first year head coach Travis Johnson will need with a very competitive schedule. He also played at Booker T. Washington as well.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7152015/brian-mondesir

2018 – Te’kauri Woodcock, DT, 6-0, 270, Deerfield Beach. From Taravella to Piper and on to Deerfield Beach, here is a football player, who has always had everything it takes to be among the best. He is quick, athletic and very strong. The only thing that he needs is to stay on the field and showcase his many skills – and when that happens this season, especially with the Bucks defense and schedule, this is a talent, in Coach Jevon Glenn’s system that can really step up and get the attention he deserves.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4688769/tekauri-woodcock

