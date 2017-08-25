In The Recruiting Huddle: Marcus LaFrance – Blanche Ely

PLAYER: Marcus LaFrance

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: Another of the vital offseason pickups for the Tigers as this young man is ready to breakout this season and emerge into that elite group. Will have his opportunity to get it done against top-flight competition that this program continues to compete against. Had a solid spring and summer, making the move over from Boyd Anderson. Has been looked at by a number of colleges for his potential, playing safety and cornerback – and after his sophomore season – this junior campaign will tell a lot about him as a student/athlete – on and off of the playing field. Has all the tools you are searching for. Many who have not watched him in the past are anxious to see what he brings to the table in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7435933/marcus-lafrance