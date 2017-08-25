2,500 Positions Available At Massive Job Fair In Sunrise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what 50 plus companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair in Sunrise next Wednesday, Aug. 30th.

More than 2,500 positions will available from a variety of companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BB&T Center at One Panther Parkway.

So who’s hiring?

The City of Sunrise is looking to fill a number of positions including firefighter-paramedics, certified and non-certified police officers, assistant city planners, assistant risk managers, bus drivers, lifeguards, system administrators, tech support analysts and utility mechanics.

Sage Dental will be conducting interviews for dental office managers, dental assistants, dental hygienists, patient care advocates and call center representatives.

ALDI will be interviewing for store associates and manager trainees. Starting pay is $12.50 an hourfor full time and part time store associates. Full time workers receive a competitive benefits package.

Chewy will be looking to hire more than 300 customer service reps! They are currently located in Dania Beach but will be moving the Customer Service Team to a new facility in Hollywood in July. Not only do the offer full medical, dental and vision and 401k but they also have happy hour every other Friday on the office balcony and nerf gun war fights.

Off Lease Only will be interviewing to fill over 100 positions for their new dealership opening in October as well as employees to work at the North Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Miami locations. They are hiring sales people, finance and insurance managers, lot porters, valet drivers, customer service representatives and mechanics.

B & I Contractors has immediate openings for senior HVAC service technicians, HVAC service techs, plumbers, plumber helpers, pipefitters, welders, sheet metal mechanics, project engineers and project coordinators. They are hiring for the Tamarac office and to work on different projects such as the Cleveland Clinic and Norton Museum. They offer medical, dental, vision, and 401k along with employee owned stock.

Sawgrass Mills Mall will be at the Career Fair doing on the spot interviews for Luxury Lounge Concierges to work in the VIP Lounge.

DentalPlans.com will be interviewing to hire various call center sales agents, preferably Licensed Insured Agents and/or bilingual (English/Spanish) to work in the Plantation location.

Geico has 10 openings for auto damage adjuster trainees in Broward, auto damage adjusters in Miami, experienced auto damage adjusters in both Broward and Miami. They offer paid training and paid long distance travel, housing during travel and a food expense during training.

YMCA of South Florida will be a recruiting for member services reps, after school counselors and membership sales associates.

Jiffy Lube has 25 openings for ASE Techs, Lube Techs, managers in training and service advisors throughout South Florida and for a new store opening in Miami Gardens!. They will be conducting on the spot interviews to fill positions the day after the event.

City Furniture will be recruiting for sales associates, delivery drivers and interior designers.

Hotwire Communications will be screening account managers, customer service representatives, and Telecommunications Technicians.

Domino’s will be interviewing for 30 delivery drivers and 15 assistant managers to work at any of the 50 Dominos corporate stores.

Check out all the companies At BB&T Job Fair on August 30th

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.