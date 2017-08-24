Trump’s Call For Unity Is Stark Contrast To White House Turmoil

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s call for national healing before a group of veterans in Reno, Nevada on Wednesday apparently doesn’t apply to his relationship with some members of his party.

During his speach at the American Legion conference, President Trump praised those in the crowd for being examples of patriotism for the country. He then told them it was time to come together for a common good.

“It is time to heal the wounds that have divided us, and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us,” he said.

The President’s call for unity is a stark contrast in tone, though, from his comments a day earlier at a rally in Phoenix where he threatened to shut down the government if he doesn’t get money to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was asked about that in Oregon on Wednesday.

“I don’t think a government shutdown is necessary and I don’t think most people want to see a government shutdown ourselves included,” he said.

Mr. Trump has also taken aim at members of his own party in recent days, fueling reports that he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are engaged in a bitter feud.

The men reportedly have not spoken in two weeks. The New York Times reports Trump berated McConnell for failing to overhaul Obamacare during a heated phone call earlier this month.

The President and McConnell both issued separate statements Wednesday saying they will work together to accomplish their shared legislative priorities.

The White House said President Trump and Senate Majority Leader McConnell will hold previously scheduled meetings following the August recess.