Trump’s Ban On Transgender Persons In Military Moving Forward

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s proposed ban on transgender persons in the military is reportedly moving forward.
The White House will send a guidance memo on the ban to the Pentagon “in the coming days,” according to the Washington Post.
The memo reportedly includes instructions to reject transgender applicants and stop pay for transgender troops’ medical treatment. For current transgender troops, the Pentagon should consider a service member’s ability to deploy when determining whether to expel them.
Officials said the guidance would give Defense Secretary James Mattis six months to put the new policy into action, according to the WSJ report.
The Pentagon says it has yet to receive the ‘formal guidance’ memo but will provide an update when it is announced.