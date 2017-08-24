American Red Cross & FPL Ready To Assist Gulf States After Hurricane Harvey Hit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If the worst case scenario plays out, people in Hurricane Harvey’s path will need a lot of help. And on the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, we can certainly understand that.

The American Red Cross and Florida Power & Light are ready to roll out and help those in need in the Gulf. Dozens of local volunteers are already on standby.

The Red Cross told CBS4’s Vanessa Borge they have 17 shelters already set up, and 50 supervisors on standby. So does FPL – they’re just waiting for the call.

“Right now we stand ready to assist any power company needs assurance in Texas,” said Bill Orlove with FPL.

Texas and the Gulf States are prepping for a potential Category 3 storm.

“Hurricane Harvey is already forecast to be a large storm and so this is going to be a large response for the American Red Cross,” said Roberto Baltodano with the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross has also sent 50 of trucks equipped with 2,700 meals, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene kits, and water. Another dozen are on standby.

“A truck like this serves the purpose normally we feed meals immediately after an incident,” said Baltodano. “We also combine with cleaning supplies things like rakes shovels most importantly Clorox

For FPL, this is returning the act of kindness when Florida needed help last year.

“During Hurricane Matthew we actually amassed 14,600 staffers from around the country, as far north as Massachusetts and as far west as Texas, actually, to assist us in the recovery effort after Hurricane Matthew,” said Orlove. “So as Texas has come to our aid, certainly we would be ready to stand with them as well.”