One Ticket Hits Massive Powerball Jackpot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Know anyone in Massachusetts?
Powerball officials say a ticket sold there matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s massive Powerball drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown, just west of Boston.
The jackpot climbed to $758-million ahead of the drawing.
The winning numbers are 6-7-16-23-26 and the Powerball number was 4.
In Florida, three tickets matched five numbers, but not the Powerball number, to win a million dollars each. Also, 24 tickets sold in the state matched four numbers, including the Powerball number, to win $50-thousand.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The chance of winning Powerball is incredibly small, at 292.2 million to one. Tom Rietz, a professor at the University of Iowa who researches probabilities, says one way to think about it is to envision the 324 million U.S. residents. Your chance of winning is roughly comparable to being that one lucky person out of the entire population, with everyone else losing.
You can watch the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.