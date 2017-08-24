Navy Suspends Ocean Search For Missing USS John McCain Sailors

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Navy has suspended the ocean search for sailors missing in a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker.
Divers will continue to search flooded compartments inside the ship, where some remains have been found.
Ten sailors went missing in Monday’s accident as the USS John S. McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port call.
So far, the bodies of five sailors have been identified.
The commander of the 7th Fleet was relieved of duty yesterday following the collision.
Other accidents this year that raised questions about Navy operations in the Pacific.