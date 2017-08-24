Heavy Rain Expected Through Saturday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical moisture, thanks to a fading tropical wave stalled over Florida, will result in periods of heavy downpours Thursday through Saturday.
Flood advisories were issued Thursday morning for eastern Broward and a Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Florida through Saturday. While not a true tropical depression or storm, tropical storm-like downpours are expected through the weekend with some gradual improvement by early next week.
Rainfall amounts could exceed 6 inches by Saturday over parts of Miami-Dade and Broward.
Meanwhile, a dire situation may be unfolding for the Texas Gulf coast as Harvey appears to be undergoing what is known as “rapid intensification.” Rapid intensification is when winds in a storm increase 35 mph in 24 hours.
Conditions favor Harvey becoming a category two or possibly a category three, with major hurricane strength by the time it reaches the coast Friday night or Saturday. If Harvey makes landfall as a category three, it will be the first major hurricane to strike the U.S. since Wilma in 2005, which is a record major hurricane drought.
Besides the threat for wind and storm surge, Harvey is expected to stall and meander over south Texas for days, resulting in rainfall that will likely be measured in feet and creating a widespread severe flood event.