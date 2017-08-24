Coastal Texas Residents Getting Ready For Harvey

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (CBSMiami) – Texans are getting ready for Tropical Storm Harvey which is forecast to become a hurricane before it makes landfall on Friday.

At McCoy’s Building Supply in Corpus Christi, people were buying plywood Thursday so they could board up their home’s windows.

“It’s almost a necessity, you know,” said Aciano Rodriguez, who bought eight sheets of plywood.

Rodriguez said he’s no stranger to severe weather in Corpus Christi. He’s live in the same house since 1968, a property that has survived some really bad weather events like hurricanes Celia and Brett.

He said when a big storm threatens, he doesn’t take any chancess.

“Yeah, we just board it up and we head out of town.”

Brandon Little was also buying supplies, plywood and screws, to play it safe.

“Just putting up, just a precaution. Just in case. But not really nervous at all. I’ve been through storms before,” he said.

Also in high demand are sand bags. The city is offering them free to residents, along with sand, but they have to fill their own bags. There’s a 20 bag limit.

Billy Delgado, the city’s emergency planning coordinator, said most city departments have been preparing for severe weather from Harvey since Monday.

“The city is prepared, we’ve been through this so we’re confident in our plans,” he said.

Those preparations included one major project – cleaning out the storm drains to prevent flooding around town.

“Since monday our departments have been assessing storm drains and clearing inlets of any debris, they’ve looked at pre-positioning the storm gates as surge protection against downtown flooding,” said city spokeswoman Kim Womack.

Meanwhile, the city’s police and fire departments have stationed high water vehicles around town in case someone finds themselves stranded by flood waters.