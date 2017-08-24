3 Arrested For Armed Robbery Along Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Three young men are behind bars after two people were robbed along Miami Beach.
Lazaro Gonzalez, 22, Gabriel Mendez, 19, and Richard Pulido, 18, were taken into custody Wednesday.
Police said the victims were sitting on the sand near the 1000 block when they were approached by the group and asked if they knew the location of Wet Willie’s, a popular bar a few blocks away.
When the victims said they didn’t know, one of the young men pulled out a handgun and said, “Give me all your s**t.”
They handed over their valuables, including a backpack, and were told not to be move or they’d be blown away. The crooks then took off away from the beach and began tossing out items they didn’t want from the stolen backpack.
A short time later, a security guard notified police that he saw three men walking south on Ocean Drive with a gun. When Miami Beach Police confronted them, Gonzalez ran. According to the arrest report, the pursuing officer caught up to him and discovered a stolen phone in Gonzalez’s possession.
Both Mendez and Pulido also had stolen property on them, police said. Mendez was found to be in possession of marijuana, pills, a digital scale and knife, as well.
The gun allegedly used in the crime was also found to be an airsoft gun.
All three face several charges, including armed robbery.