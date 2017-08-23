Swim Advisory Issued For Part Of Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Health officials have issued a swim advisory for 53rd Street in Miami Beach.
The advisory was issued Wednesday afternoon after samples did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci.
The results of the sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has been conducting marine beach water quality monitoring at 16 sites, including the beach site at 53rd Street in Miami Beach weekly since August 2002, through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program.
For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program website and select “Beach Water Quality” from the Environmental Health Topics List.