Miami Hurricanes Legends Reach Out To Malik Rosier, Teammates React

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Malik Rosier Era is underway in Coral Gables.

On Wednesday, the redshirt junior experienced his first practice after being officially named starting quarterback.

Tuesday’s announcement concluded a three week, open competition for the quarterback job. Rosier beat out sophomore Evan Shirreffs and freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon.

Rosier’s life is about to change. He now leads the offense of a storied program with five national championships. Sure, the last title was sixteen years ago, but the current iteration of Hurricanes football is not without expectations. These Canes head into the season ranked 18th in the country and favored to win the ACC Coastal Division.

Yet, just 24 hours after getting the news, Rosier insists it hasn’t really dawned on him that he’s now the starting quarterback at Miami.

“Not really,” said Rosier. “I’ve been busy with classes. As soon as I got home, I ate and crashed, I was so exhausted from practice. I haven’t really got the chance to sit down and say, ‘Wow, I’m the starting quarterback for the University of Miami.'”

Rosier said he will soon get a chance to speak to his mom about it, and the feeling will likely set in soon.

Miami is affectionately referred to as “Quarterback U,” given the prominence of greats like Kosar, Testaverde, Walsh, Erickson, Torretta, and Dorsey, just to name a few, who have dawned the orange and green throughout the decades.

Rosier was asked what it means to be part of that legacy of Hurricanes quarterbacks.

“It’s a great history,” he said. “Me and Brad [Kaaya] still communicate every day. That’s one of my best friends. It’s huge to follow the legacy of great quarterbacks.”

Rosier received a congratulatory text from Kaaya. He also heard from a pair of Hurricanes legends: Edgerrin James and Gino Torretta.

Rosier said James “actually hit me up, telling me congratulations and that he’ll see me and talk to me soon. I also had Gino Torretta hit me up on Twitter. He told me congratulations and if I have any questions, that he would help me out as well.”

Meanwhile, some of Malik Rosier’s current teammates reacted Wednesday to Rosier winning the starting job.

Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman: “I’m proud of him and happy for him. I think we are going in the right direction. Anybody Coach Richt would have picked would take us in the right direction. I definitely have confidence in him.”

Offensive Lineman Tyree St. Louis: “[Rosier] is a very big team player, he’s not lazy. He doesn’t let anyone slack off on or off the field. He always tries to hold everyone accountable.”

Wide Receiver Darrell Langham: “He really pushed himself through the spring and the fall. Even way back in the off times when going out there and throwing with us, he kept pushing himself. I was happy when he won it.”

Rosier and the Hurricanes open up their season Saturday, September 2nd, when they welcome the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:30pm, and you can hear it on 560 WQAM.