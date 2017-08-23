PLAYER: Ja’den Swanson

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami Edison

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: On a team that continues to search for identity under first year head coach Travis Johnson, here is one of those talented football prospects who has a chance to be very special – and start getting himself out there this season as a sophomore. Has very good speed, jumps well and is developing solid ball skills. Had a tremendous kickoff class this past week – in an upset win against American – where he caught a touchdown and showed that he will be a force for a Red Raider squad that will continue to build. With a very tough schedule ahead, all eyes will be on Swanson as he will have some key matchups this fall. Solid prospect. Definitely one to watch.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9375736/jaden-swanson