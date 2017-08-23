Facebook Losing More Teen Users To Instagram & Snapchat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Teenagers now think Snapchat is cooler than Facebook.
Reesearch firm eMarketer predicts more 12-to-17-year-olds will use Snapchat over Facebook by the end of the year.
The study found an accelerated decline of 3.4% to 14.5 million people this year. It’d be the second year of declining teen use for Facebook.
But the news isn’t entirely bad for Facebook. A lot of those teens are expected to turn to Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.
eMarketer also predicts Snapcat would overtake both Instagram and Facebook in terms of teen users by the end of 2017 — a first.