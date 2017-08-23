Asst Principal Pinned Under Car While Helping With School Traffic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — A South Florida high school assistant principal is going to be okay after an early morning accident left her pinned beneath a car.
First responders had to lift the car off of Lisa Pannazzo to free her Wednesday outside of J.P. Taravella High School. Investigators said she was helping during the busy morning rush when a driver tried to make left turn in front of the school and did not see Pannazzo, driving over her.
“I was trembling,” said student Autumn Cushman, who was walking to school when the accident happened. “She was stuck under there for like 15-something minutes and everyone was freaking out.”
Once freed, Pannazzo was taken a nearby hospital to undergo surgery. Police said the driver who hit her said she got confused between her pedals and could not stop her car in time.
Pannazzo rolled onto the hood of the car, then to the ground with the driver rolling on top of her.
Investigators said no one will be cited, saying the driver contributed to the crash by failing to see Pannazzo and Pannazzo contributed to the crash by being in the roadway without high visibility equipment that would make her stand out to traffic.
Students said it was a scary realization of what can happen in an instant. The school district tells CBS4 News that they sent counselors to the school today in case students or staff needed to speak with someone.