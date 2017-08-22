Steering You Right: Closures On The Palmetto & I-75

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a couple of overnight closures.
Wednesday and Thursday nights all northbound lanes of State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway will be shut down at NW 36th Street from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. All drivers will be detoured off at NW 36th Street and can hop back on the northbound Palmetto at NW 58th street
Wednesday night through Saturday, the southbound I-75 ramp to the southbound Palmetto Expressway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
Southbound I-75 drivers will have to exit on the northbound Palmetto ramp then go to NW 154th Street where they can hop on the southbound Palmetto.
