Steering You Right: Closures On The Palmetto & I-75

By Bianca Peters
Filed Under: Bianca Peters, Road Closures, Traffic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a couple of overnight closures.

Wednesday and Thursday nights all northbound lanes of State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway will be shut down at NW 36th Street from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. All drivers will be detoured off at NW 36th Street and can hop back on the northbound Palmetto at NW 58th street

Wednesday night through Saturday, the southbound I-75 ramp to the southbound Palmetto Expressway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

Southbound I-75 drivers will have to exit on the northbound Palmetto ramp then go to NW 154th Street where they can hop on the southbound Palmetto.

More from Bianca Peters
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch