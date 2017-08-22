Miami Beach Makes Changes In Wake Of Deadly Barcelona Attack

By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach is making some changes after last week’s deadly attack in Barcelona.

More than a dozen people died and more than 100 were injured when a car rammed into a crowd of pedestrians in the tourist area of Las Ramblas last Thursday.

This week, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine announced that due to the attack, they are re-evaluating areas where there is a large amount of pedestrian traffic in the south Florida city.

The city’s police chief, fire chief and public works director are evaluating what can be done to prevent casualties if there ever is a vehicle attack in the area.

People walk with their shopping bags along Lincoln Road Mall. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

While the evaluation continues, the city decided to put up temporary concrete barriers along the curb line of Alton Road and Washington Avenue entrances to the tourist and local favorite Lincoln Road Mall – an outdoor mall.

The barriers are temporary but the city is looking for more permanent security upgrades that can be part of the redesign of Lincoln Road.

“We will continue to expedite all the necessary measures to protect our residents and guests. It is important to understand that full security details will not be disclosed due to the sensitivity of this information,” wrote Levine in a letter to the public.

